Kings at Canadiens

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (1-1-2) at CANADIENS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Andreas Englund -- Caleb Jones

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Jordan Spence

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Kuemper, a goalie, is day to day. … Rittich could make a second straight start after allowing four goals on 14 shots in 32:22 Wednesday and being replaced by Copley, who was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Montembeault will make his third straight start and fourth in five games. … Struble is cleared to return from an upper-body injury; the defenseman took part in the Canadiens morning skate Thursday but will not play.

Latest News

Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Rangers visit Red Wings seeking 4-game point streak

Bruins unveil uniforms for Centennial Game on Dec. 1

Lindholm has goal, assist, Bruins hold off Avalanche

Carlsson has OT winner as Ducks edge Utah in home opener

Kings need ‘to keep it simple’ after 3 straight losses

Malkin reaches 500 NHL goals for Penguins in game against Sabres

Kane looking to take off with Red Wings after pain-free offseason, full training camp

AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects

Super 16: Flames among major surprises in power rankings to start season

Crosby passes 1,600 NHL points for Penguins in game against Sabres

Crosby lifts Penguins past Sabres in OT, reaches 1,600 points

Matthews has goal, 2 assists to power Maple Leafs past Kings

Anaheim celebrates 21st Duck Emma Melin at home opener