Kings at Canadiens
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Andreas Englund -- Caleb Jones
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Jordan Spence
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Kuemper, a goalie, is day to day. … Rittich could make a second straight start after allowing four goals on 14 shots in 32:22 Wednesday and being replaced by Copley, who was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Montembeault will make his third straight start and fourth in five games. … Struble is cleared to return from an upper-body injury; the defenseman took part in the Canadiens morning skate Thursday but will not play.