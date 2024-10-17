Kings at Canadiens

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Andreas Englund -- Caleb Jones

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Jordan Spence

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Kuemper, a goalie, is day to day. … Rittich could make a second straight start after allowing four goals on 14 shots in 32:22 Wednesday and being replaced by Copley, who was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Montembeault will make his third straight start and fourth in five games. … Struble is cleared to return from an upper-body injury; the defenseman took part in the Canadiens morning skate Thursday but will not play.