Kings at Hurricanes projected lineups

KINGS (23-17-13) at HURRICANES (33-15-6)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Trevor Moore
Corey Perry -- Samuel Helenius -- Kenny Connors
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (lower body)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Kuzmenko and Moore switched lines in the Kings’ 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Forsberg, who is 3-0-1 in his past four games, is likely to start for Los Angeles. … Bussi, who is 20-3-1, is likely to start for the Hurricanes.