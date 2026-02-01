Kings at Hurricanes projected lineups

KINGS (23-17-13) at HURRICANES (33-15-6)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Trevor Moore

Corey Perry -- Samuel Helenius -- Kenny Connors

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (lower body)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Kuzmenko and Moore switched lines in the Kings’ 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Forsberg, who is 3-0-1 in his past four games, is likely to start for Los Angeles. … Bussi, who is 20-3-1, is likely to start for the Hurricanes.