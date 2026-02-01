Kings at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (23-17-13) at HURRICANES (33-15-6)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Trevor Moore

Corey Perry -- Samuel Helenius -- Kenny Connors

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (lower body)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Kuzmenko and Moore switched lines in the Kings’ 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Forsberg, who is 3-0-1 in his past four games, is likely to start for Los Angeles. … Bussi, who is 20-3-1, is likely to start for the Hurricanes.

Latest News

Jets score twice in 3rd period to rally past Panthers

MacKinnon roasts former teammate Johnson, making TV debut for ESPN

Sourdif scores in OT, Capitals rally past Hurricanes

McKenna has hot day outdoors for Penn State at Beaver Stadium

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

NHL, Swiss watchmaker Norqain unveil limited-edition timepiece

NHL Status Report: Kopitar returns from injury for Kings against Flyers

Flames edge Sharks to end 5-game skid

Letang out at least 4 weeks for Penguins with fractured foot

Pastrnak can put ‘brilliance’ on display for Bruins at Stadium Series

Lightning, Bruins excited to hit Stadium Series ice after early removal of rink covering

McAvoy eager to soak in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Opening Ceremony at Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jeannot ‘all business’ facing Lightning at Stadium Series with Bruins

Crosby gets emotional as Penguins honor 2016 Stanley Cup champions

Lightning, Bruins will have ‘big points’ on line at Stadium Series in Tampa

Byfield scores in OT, Kings recover to defeat Flyers