Sabres score 7, shut out Kings to end 2-game skid

Luukkonen makes 33 saves, Greenway has 2 goals, assist for Buffalo

Recap: Kings @ Sabres 2.13.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Buffalo Sabres for his fourth shutout of the season in a 7-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Jordan Greenway had two goals and an assist, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Bryson had two assists for the Sabres (23-25-4), who had lost two in a row. 

David Rittich made 17 saves before being replaced by Cam Talbot after two periods. Talbot made five saves for the Kings (24-16-10), who were playing their second game under new coach Jim Hiller after a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. 

Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period, circling the net and poking in a rebound of his own shot after the puck fell behind Rittich.  

Greenway intercepted Drew Doughty’s pass attempt above the left circle and scored on a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 16:58.

Kyle Okposo tipped Dylan Cozens’ shot at the front of the net on the power play, pushing it to 3-0 at 19:25.

Dahlin made it 4-0 at 6:42 of the second with a shot from the right circle.

Zach Benson made it 5-0 at 14:17 when he collected a loose puck in tight and scored while falling to the ice. 

Tuch blocked a pass attempt in the neutral zone and shot off the far post from the right circle for a 6-0 lead at 4:30 of the third period, and Greenway made it 7-0 on a rebound at the side of the net at 7:50. 

Los Angeles forward Carl Grundstrom left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

