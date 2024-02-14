Sabres score 7, shut out Kings to end 2-game skid

Jordan Greenway had two goals and an assist, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Bryson had two assists for the Sabres (23-25-4), who had lost two in a row.

David Rittich made 17 saves before being replaced by Cam Talbot after two periods. Talbot made five saves for the Kings (24-16-10), who were playing their second game under new coach Jim Hiller after a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period, circling the net and poking in a rebound of his own shot after the puck fell behind Rittich.

Greenway intercepted Drew Doughty’s pass attempt above the left circle and scored on a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 16:58.

Kyle Okposo tipped Dylan Cozens’ shot at the front of the net on the power play, pushing it to 3-0 at 19:25.

Dahlin made it 4-0 at 6:42 of the second with a shot from the right circle.

Zach Benson made it 5-0 at 14:17 when he collected a loose puck in tight and scored while falling to the ice.

Tuch blocked a pass attempt in the neutral zone and shot off the far post from the right circle for a 6-0 lead at 4:30 of the third period, and Greenway made it 7-0 on a rebound at the side of the net at 7:50.

Los Angeles forward Carl Grundstrom left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.