Kings at Sabres

KINGS (0-0-0) at SABRES (0-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG-B

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

Lee will make his NHL debut for the Kings. ... Benson is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he anticipates him being able to play. … Peterka, a forward, practiced Wednesday and participated in an optional morning skate Thursday but will not play. ... Buffalo will play for the first time since losing twice against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia in Prague on Friday and Saturday.

