Kings at Sabres

KINGS (0-0-0) at SABRES (0-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG-B
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Status report
Lee will make his NHL debut for the Kings. ... Benson is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he anticipates him being able to play. … Peterka, a forward, practiced Wednesday and participated in an optional morning skate Thursday but will not play. ... Buffalo will play for the first time since losing twice against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia in Prague on Friday and Saturday.