Portillo makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Kings edge Ducks

Portillo, a third-round pick (No. 67) of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft, was recalled for the second time this month from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Sunday to replace Darcy Kuemper, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 15 because of an undisclosed injury.

Alex Laferriere broke a tie early in the third period and had an assist, and Alex Turcotte also scored for the Kings (13-8-3), who won their second straight after alternating wins and losses over their past six games.

Ryan Strome scored, and John Gibson made 16 saves for the Ducks (9-10-3), who had won four of six (4-1-1).

Strome gave the Ducks a 1-0 at 2:48 of the second period. Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson took a wrist shot from above the left circle that Strome tipped on the way to the net while being closely defended by Kings forward Phillip Danault. Portillo made the save, but the rebound came back out to Strome, who backhanded the puck into the net.

Turcotte tied it 1-1 at 10:46, scoring short side off a pass from Laferriere on a 2-on-1. Trevor Zegras attempted a horizontal pass in the neutral zone to Mason McTavish, but it was out of his reach and intercepted by Laferriere.

Laferriere gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 1:18 of the third. Danault drove to the net and his shot from along the goal line was poked out with Gibson's stick, but Laferriere skated in and scored the rebound.

Portillo briefly left with 9:30 left in the third period because of an apparent skate blade issue and was replaced by David Rittich, who made two saves before Portillo returned 1:23 later.