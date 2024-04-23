Ruff ready to help Sabres end playoff drought in 2nd stint as coach

General manager Kevyn Adams said he spoke to candidates numbering in double digits during his search but always kept coming back to his conversations with Ruff.

“Lindy Ruff would not be sitting up here if he did not believe this team could win,” said Adams, who was an assistant on Ruff’s staff for two seasons from 2011-13. “That’s why he’s here. He’s here to win. The past is the past -- that’s great. But this is about now. This is about the players in that locker room now. This is about the fans that come in here and can believe in something great. That’s why he’s sitting here. And that’s what I saw and felt as I had those conversations. So, there were a lot of really highly qualified candidates, but every hour that went by, I felt more and more strongly … this was our guy.”

When players cleaned out their lockers on April 17 and 18, they spoke a lot about the need for accountability in order to take that next step. They believe Ruff will help them.

“We’re pumped,” forward Alex Tuch said. “I think he fits the mold of what we talked about as a team and just talking to individual guys about what we need to make it to that next level. I think he’s perfect for it and guys knew he was a serious candidate, so we were talking about it. I’ve only talked to a few guys since it happened, but we all think it’s going to work out for us.

“You know what? Not everyone is going to love him and at times we’re all going to hate him. That’s what happens when you have a coach that asks a lot of you. With that is going to come a lot of success. We’re ready for him and we’re ready for the opportunity.”

And for Ruff, who played 608 NHL regular-season games and 42 playoff games over 10 seasons with the Sabres (1979-89), it’s an opportunity for his team to feel what he did.

“It would mean a lot to have this group of players experience what I was able to experience as a player and as a coach,” he said. “This building shook in some of the playoff series that [I was] involved with. … So, my goal is to have these guys, this group, experience what I was able to experience.”