Ruff ready to help Sabres end playoff drought in 2nd stint as coach

BUFFALO -- Lindy Ruff is back as coach of the Buffalo Sabres, tasked with doing something none of their coaches has done since he last stood behind their bench: lead them to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“I'm super excited to be given the opportunity,” Ruff said Tuesday. “It's about taking a young group that has developed over the years … a team that has a tremendous amount of talent. It'll be my opportunity to put these guys in the right positions and use their strengths to get them to that next level."
The Sabres haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2011, an NHL-record 13 straight seasons.
Ruff was hired Monday to replace Don Granato, who was fired April 16. He previously coached the Sabres from 1997-98 to 2012-13, guiding them to eight playoff appearances, including reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1999, and consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference Final in 2006 and 2007. He holds Buffalo records for regular-season games coached (1,165), regular-season wins (571), playoff games coached (101) and playoff wins (57).
"How are we going to get there?" Ruff said. "We're going to have to earn it. From Day One. The work is going to have to start now. We're going to have to earn it. We're going to have to step on the ice when the season starts and earn the respect of everybody and get to that next level.”