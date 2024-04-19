Duclair of Lightning ready to face off against former team in 1st round

Duclair said he’s been more than happy to offer his advice on what the Lightning need to do to have success against the Panthers for the third time in the past four years, but he also knows that both teams are very familiar with each other at this point.

“You look back to the last two series between these two teams and you know how tight-checked it was,” Duclair said. “There’s not going to be a lot of room out there. Good ol’ playoff hockey. It’s going to be fun.”

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said there will be information shared on both sides.

“We do know some of his tendencies after playing with him, so we know his game a little bit,” Tkachuk said. “But he knows us as well. I am sure they are asking him about us. But they are a great team and he has been terrific since joining them. He is going to be a guy we need to keep an eye on and try and stop.”

Duclair had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 137 regular-season games with Florida. He reached career highs in goals (31), assists (27) and points (58) in the 2021-22 season.

He remains tied to the community in South Florida, where his efforts to make hockey more inclusive and grow the sport in the region led to the creation of the Anthony Duclair Foundation. Part of that initiative was realized in February when construction began on the first outdoor synthetic hockey rink located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

“I just want to give back as much as I can,” Duclair said. “I’m looking forward to building more down the road. There are people down there I still connect with to this date and will continue to connect with in the future.”

Duclair also has plenty of friends in the Panthers locker room, but they don’t expect any communication with him for the next couple of weeks.

“He is obviously a great guy and a great friend to so many of us in here,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “But, as he said on NHL Network, there are no friends on the ice — especially in the playoffs. It’s hockey, it’s business. Now we go against each other and he is just another player on that team.”