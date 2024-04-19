Duclair of Lightning ready to face off against former team in 1st round

Forward looks forward to ‘a battle’ against Florida, where he played 3 seasons

duclair_041924_sunday

© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Duclair is familiar with the environment at Amerant Bank Arena during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But instead of receiving cheers from the Florida Panthers fans, he’ll be on the other side for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN, BSSUN, BSFL).

Duclair helped the Panthers reach the playoffs in each of the three seasons he was there and was an integral part of their run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. With Florida, he was on the losing end of two series against Tampa Bay and is ready to experience this rivalry from the other side.

“Obviously, it was a great three years there in Florida and I’ve got a lot of good memories,” Duclair said. “It’s going to be really special to play against these guys, especially in the first round. It’s going to be a battle.”

Duclair has given the Lightning a spark since he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline. In 17 games, he has eight goals and seven assists while skating on the top line with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

His presence has allowed the Lightning to gain some continuity in their lineup which has led to a 12-4-2 record since Duclair was acquired.

“He’s a veteran and he’s another threat,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “When you have another piece in the arsenal that can play anywhere in the lineup, that helps. When you can skate in this league, you have that burst and you can push defensemen back like ‘Dukie’ can, it’s an asset. He’s been great. He has fit right into our room.”

Anthony Duclair on joining the Lightning and Playoffs

Duclair said he’s been more than happy to offer his advice on what the Lightning need to do to have success against the Panthers for the third time in the past four years, but he also knows that both teams are very familiar with each other at this point.

“You look back to the last two series between these two teams and you know how tight-checked it was,” Duclair said. “There’s not going to be a lot of room out there. Good ol’ playoff hockey. It’s going to be fun.”

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said there will be information shared on both sides.

“We do know some of his tendencies after playing with him, so we know his game a little bit,” Tkachuk said. “But he knows us as well. I am sure they are asking him about us. But they are a great team and he has been terrific since joining them. He is going to be a guy we need to keep an eye on and try and stop.”

Duclair had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 137 regular-season games with Florida. He reached career highs in goals (31), assists (27) and points (58) in the 2021-22 season.

He remains tied to the community in South Florida, where his efforts to make hockey more inclusive and grow the sport in the region led to the creation of the Anthony Duclair Foundation. Part of that initiative was realized in February when construction began on the first outdoor synthetic hockey rink located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

“I just want to give back as much as I can,” Duclair said. “I’m looking forward to building more down the road. There are people down there I still connect with to this date and will continue to connect with in the future.”

Duclair also has plenty of friends in the Panthers locker room, but they don’t expect any communication with him for the next couple of weeks.

“He is obviously a great guy and a great friend to so many of us in here,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “But, as he said on NHL Network, there are no friends on the ice — especially in the playoffs. It’s hockey, it’s business. Now we go against each other and he is just another player on that team.”

Related Content

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Lightning 1st Round preview

Panthers ‘dying for that chance to win’ after trip to Cup Final last season

State Your Case: Panthers or Lightning in 1st round of playoffs

Latest News

Patrick Kane unlikely to return to salary-crunched Red Wings next season

Bettman reaffirms NHL’s commitment to Phoenix market

Baggie Day Buzz: Markstrom mum on future with Flames

Stars look to change script in Stanley Cup Playoffs against Golden Knights

Canucks ready for 1st home playoff game in 9 years

Maple Leafs feel 'the sky's the limit' for Matthews heading into playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Svechnikov healthy for Hurricanes, ready for Playoffs after missing out last season

Segarra talks Rangers fandom, makes Stanley Cup playoff predictions in Q&A with NHL.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights 1st Round preview

State Your Case: Stars or Golden Knights in 1st round of playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Dobson to play for Islanders against Hurricanes in Game 1

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings Western 1st Round preview

Trouba, mother star in new AstraZeneca ‘Get Body Checked Against Cancer’ campaign

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 19

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Avalanche 1st Round preview

Crosby to talk contract extension with Penguins beyond next season

Mahovlich, Bucyk rooting hard for former teams in Maple Leafs-Bruins series