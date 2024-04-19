Duclair of Lightning ready to face off against former team in 1st round

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Duclair is familiar with the environment at Amerant Bank Arena during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But instead of receiving cheers from the Florida Panthers fans, he’ll be on the other side for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN, BSSUN, BSFL).
Duclair helped the Panthers reach the playoffs in each of the three seasons he was there and was an integral part of their run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. With Florida, he was on the losing end of two series against Tampa Bay and is ready to experience this rivalry from the other side.
“Obviously, it was a great three years there in Florida and I’ve got a lot of good memories,” Duclair said. “It’s going to be really special to play against these guys, especially in the first round. It’s going to be a battle.”
Duclair has given the Lightning a spark since he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline. In 17 games, he has eight goals and seven assists while skating on the top line with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.
His presence has allowed the Lightning to gain some continuity in their lineup which has led to a 12-4-2 record since Duclair was acquired.
“He’s a veteran and he’s another threat,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “When you have another piece in the arsenal that can play anywhere in the lineup, that helps. When you can skate in this league, you have that burst and you can push defensemen back like ‘Dukie’ can, it’s an asset. He’s been great. He has fit right into our room.”