Color of Hockey: Edwards 1st Black player for U.S. women's national team

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles University of Wisconsin forward Laila Edwards, who will become the first Black player for the U.S. women’s national team when it faces Canada in the 2023-24 Rivalry Series, beginning Wednesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Laila Edwards said she felt a flow of emotions when she read the email from USA Hockey inviting her to join the U.S. women's national team in the 2023-24 Rivalry Series against Canada.

“I was definitely super-excited and just humbled and grateful,” Edwards said. “Nervous, too. It’s my first time playing at that stage.”

The 19-year-old University of Wisconsin sophomore forward also felt a sense of history.

Edwards will become the first Black player to skate for the U.S. women’s national team when it opens a seven-game series against Canada on Wednesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona (9:30 p.m. ET; NHLN), and on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (4 p.m. ET; NHLN).

“I’m glad I’ve been blessed enough to have this opportunity, glad that I can, hopefully, inspire the next generation for anyone but, more specifically, women of color,” she said. “There are plenty of other people who can be idolized, but not many people who look like me.”