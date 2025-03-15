Kraft Hockeyville announces 4 finalists for 2025

TORONTO, ON – Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), has announced the Top 4 finalists contending to be crowned Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

From West to East, the finalists are:

Crossfield, Alberta (Pete Knight Memorial Arena)

Honeywood, Ontario (Honeywood Arena, North Dufferin Community Centre)

Saint-Boniface, Québec (Aréna de Saint-Boniface)

Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia (Sackville Arena)

Kraft Hockeyville is on a mission to strengthen communities through a shared love of hockey, one game at a time. Since launching 19 years ago, the program has awarded over $5.1 million to 101 communities in support of revitalizing Canada’s aging sports and recreation infrastructure. This year’s finalists are one step closer to etching their name into Hockeyville history, alongside recent winners Elliot Lake, Ontario (2024); West Lorne, Ontario (2023); and Sydney, Nova Scotia (2022).

“For over a century, Kraft Heinz has been a part of Canada’s rich fabric, enriching the communities where we live, work, and play by producing beloved foods right here in Canada. Hockeyville is a natural extension of this legacy,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Stories of passion and perseverance have poured in from every corner of Canada, showing the vital role arenas play in uniting communities. For 19 years and counting, this program has allowed us to connect with hockey fans nationwide and highlight their stories. We’re thrilled to announce this year’s Top 4 finalists and eagerly anticipate cheering them on as they compete for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2025."

The Kraft Hockeyville 2025 grand prize winner will receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades and have an opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season game. The three runner-up communities will each be awarded $25,000 for arena upgrades. In addition, each Top 4 finalist will receive $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment to help more children play the game, courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

Canadians are encouraged to visit krafthockeyville.ca and cast their votes to crown the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2025. Voting opens on April 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET and closes on April 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Votes per person are unlimited but can only be cast on the website during the voting phase.

The grand prize winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada the evening of April 5, 2025, after the Voting Phase concludes.

For complete contest rules and program details, and to learn more about the Top 4 finalists, including their stories, photos and videos, please visit krafthockeyville.ca.

About the Finalists

Crossfield, Alberta (Pete Knight Memorial Arena)

Crossfield is a small town with a big passion for hockey. Whether attending an Ice hawks or Renegades game, or one of their legendary 'Pack the Pete' nights, you can always find community members of all ages at the Pete Knight Memorial Arena. For many, the arena is more than just a rink; it's been a place to learn, grow, and experience life's special moments for the past 50 years. Securing the Kraft Hockeyville 2025 designation would enable the town to enhance their arena’s accessibility and implement essential infrastructure upgrades — all while honouring the spirit of unity that Crossfield represents.

Honeywood, Ontario (Honeywood Arena, North Dufferin Community Centre)

Known among locals as the “coldest rink in Ontario”, the Honeywood Arena isn't just a building; it's the echo of skates on ice, the roar of a crowd cheering for their beloved Hurricanes, a refuge from storming weather and the shared warmth of a community. Since 1965, the arena has embodied Honeywood’s resilience and pride, thanks to dedicated volunteers and community intent on preserving the spirit of hockey. With the aging arena in great need of repair, scoring the Kraft Hockeyville 2025 title would help fund essential upgrades and renovations, cementing the arena as a beacon of hockey passion.

Saint-Boniface, Québec (Aréna de Saint-Boniface)

Since its inception, Aréna de Saint-Boniface has represented what’s possible when a community rallies around a common goal. Located in the heart of the town, it serves as a gathering place where people bond over their shared passion for sports, music, celebration and, of course, Le Boum – Saint-Boniface’s hometown hockey team. Built by a group of dedicated volunteers in 1999, their arena now needs tender care, and costly renovations are putting its future at risk. Nabbing Kraft Hockeyville 2025 would provide the support needed to upgrade its infrastructure, ensuring the community has a happy home for the next wave of hockey players.

Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia (Sackville Arena)

The Sackville Arena holds a special place in the hearts of locals, serving as a hub for families, friends and neighbours to gather for over 50 years. From early morning practices to thrilling games cheering on their Sackville Flyers, the buzzing arena showcases the town’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering camaraderie. However, the aging arena is at capacity and is holding the community back from meeting the growing demand for ice time. Winning Kraft Hockeyville 2025 would be a critical first step toward building a second ice pad, helping to alleviate scheduling conflicts and create opportunities for generations to come.