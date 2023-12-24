Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad and Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 24.

FIRST STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov registered 4-3—7 and a +5 rating in four outings, highlighted by overtime winners in consecutive contests, to power the Wild (15-13-4, 34 points) to a 3-1-0 week and a League-best 10-3-0 record since John Hynes’ first game as head coach on Nov. 28. He posted one assist in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 18. Kaprizov then became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal in consecutive games (also Brent Burns: March 11-13, 2007), potting two tallies in a 4-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins Dec. 19 and collecting 1-2—3 in a 4-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Dec. 21. It marked the seventh and eighth overtime goals of Kaprizov’s career, a total topped by only two players since he joined the NHL in 2020-21: Alex DeBrincat and Martin Necas (both w/ 9). Kaprizov finished the week with another goal, the go-ahead tally, in a 3-2 comeback triumph over the Bruins Dec. 23. The 26-year-old Kaprizov, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2020-21, leads Minnesota with 12-19—31 and three game-winning goals through 32 total appearances this season. His 265 career points (126-139—265 in 235 GP) are the 12th-most in the League since 2020-21.

SECOND STAR – MIKA ZIBANEJAD, C, NEW YORK RANGERS

Zibanejad recorded goals and multiple points in all three of his contests, totaling 4-3—7 to lift the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers (23-8-1, 47 points) to a pair of victories. He scored twice, his second multi-goal effort of the season (also Nov. 24 at PHI: 2-0—2), in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 19. Zibanejad then produced 1-1—2, including a highlight-reel assist, in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers Dec. 22. He closed the week with 1-2—3, capped by the primary helper on Chris Kreider’s overtime goal, in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 23. The 30-year-old Zibanejad, who has 7-6—13 during an active seven-game point streak dating to Dec. 10, ranks second on the Rangers with 13-20—33 through 32 total appearances this season. His 488 career points with the franchise (217 271—488 in 518 GP) are the most by any player since he was acquired by New York prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

THIRD STAR – PATRICK KANE, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS

Kane, who signed with Detroit on Nov. 28 following offseason hip surgery, topped the NHL with 4 4—8 in four games to guide the Red Wings (16-14-4, 36 points) to a 1-3-0 week. He produced two points in each of his first two outings, notching a pair of assists in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 18 and recording 1-1—2 in a 5-2 defeat versus the Winnipeg Jets Dec. 20. Kane then potted 2-1—3, as well as the clinching shootout tally, in a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Dec. 22. He added another goal in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils Dec. 23. The 35-year-old Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the 2015-16 Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy winner, has 5-5—10 in 10 total games this season and 456-791—1,247 in 1,190 career appearances – the second-most points by any U.S.-born player in NHL history (behind Mike Modano: 561-813—1,374 in 1,499 GP).