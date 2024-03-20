Guhle learning to deal with ‘ups and downs’ for Canadiens

EDMONTON -- Kaiden Guhle said he is learning to deal with the ups and downs of playing in the NHL.

The Montreal Canadiens defenseman scored his first goal in 18 games Tuesday after figuring out a way to overcome one of those downs.

The 22-year-old was in need of a Bauer stick after he broke his only one during a loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Luckily, on Tuesday he was back in Edmonton, where he played for the Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League. The Oil Kings and Oilers share Rogers Place, so he found Oil Kings equipment manager Rogan Dean.

“I recently started using those Bauer sticks and it’s one of [teammate Juraj Slafkovsky’s] old samples from early on in the year and there is only one and I broke it in Calgary,” Guhle said after the 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers. “I went to ‘Rogs’ this morning and I asked him if he had any extra Bauers laying around. I tried some when I was playing here and it was the same stick that I tried a couple of years ago.

“That one definitely goes to him.”

That one was a game-tying goal at 4:43 of the third period that helped Montreal get the game to overtime.

“Same one that I used a couple of years ago,” Guhle said. “Kind of funny how that all worked out.”