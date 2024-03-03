Quick signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Jonathan Quick signed a one-year, $1.275 million contract with the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The 38-year-old goalie is 13-5-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts) this season, his first with the Rangers.

Quick has won four of his past five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. His 13 wins in 20 games were tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with New York.

After signing a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 1, 2023, Quick went 9-0-1 in his first 10 starts this season and had a .926 save percentage and 2.09 GAA, becoming the first goalie in team history to earn at least one point in each of his first 10 decisions.

Quick has won the Stanley Cup three times, including last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He also won with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. The Milford, Connecticut, native is 388-282-86 with a 2.47 GAA, .911 save percentage and 60 shutouts in 774 regular-season games (760 starts) over 17 seasons with the Kings, Golden Knights and Rangers. He is 49-43 with a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage in 92 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

New York (40-17-4) is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games and is first in the Metropolitan Division, six points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes.