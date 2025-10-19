Tavares accomplishes rare feat with 500th point for Maple Leafs

Toronto forward becomes 4th player in NHL history to reach milestone for 2 franchises

tavares_mapleleafs_101825

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO — John Tavares had no idea that he’d joined Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Ron Francis in the NHL history books on Saturday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward was too busy dealing with the frustration of having just suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena, a game the hosts, in his opinion, gave away.

Truth be told, the Maple Leafs likely wouldn’t even have come out of the game securing a single point like they did without the efforts of Tavares, whose two goals on the night gave him 497 for his career, just three shy of the magical 500 milestone.

SEA@TOR: Tavares records 500th point as a Maple Leaf on second goal of the game

In the process, he joined the aforementioned three Hall of Famers as the only players to have ever accrued 500 points with two different teams.

“I didn’t know that,” Tavares said when informed of his achievement by NHL.com. “It’s hard to process right now, considering how the game finished for us.

“Obviously being able to play for two great franchises and having the success I’ve had, I think that speaks volumes for my teammates, coaches, people that have been around me, and everyone who has been part of the journey.

“So I’ve really enjoyed it and just want to keep going.”

Tavares was selected No. 1 overall by the New York Islanders at the 2009 NHL Draft and went on to compile 621 points (272 goals, 349 assists) in 669 games from 2009-18, fifth all-time on the franchise list.

In the seven-plus seasons since signing a $77 million contract ($11 million AAV) with the Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, Tavares has 500 points (225 goals, 275 assists) in 521 regular-season games. The 35-year-old, a native of nearby Mississauga, Ontario, signed a four-year, $17.52 million contract ($4.38 million AAV) on June 27 that will keep him with Toronto through the 2028-29 season.

“It’s an awesome feat he accomplished,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “Like I’ve talked about all the time, it’s his preparation and willingness to play and compete. It’s the consistency he brings every game. He brings the effort and what needs to be done.

“He doesn’t take nights off. And that’s why he’s able to accomplish what he’s been able to.”

SEA@TOR: Tavares fires a quick wrister and pots it off the crossbar

Defenseman Morgan Rielly, the longest-serving active member of the Maple Leafs with 879 games played since 2013, said Tavares has been the consummate player and teammate since arriving in Toronto for the 2018-19 season.

“He’s just a hockey player through and through,” Rielly said. “A real pro.

“It’s been a real joy to play with him and watch him operate. He deserves to be in that company (with Gretzky, Messier, Francis) all day.

“He’s a very impressive guy.”

