Klingberg signs 1-year contract with Oilers

32-year-old defenseman limited to 14 games with Maple Leafs last season due to hip surgery

John Klingberg signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old defenseman had five assists in 14 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season before having season-ending hip surgery in December 2023.

Klingberg, who signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with Toronto on July 1, 2023, had 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games with the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg has 412 points (81 goals, 331 assists) in 633 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Wild, Ducks and Stars and 39 points (eight goals, 31 assists) in 63 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Oiers (29-13-3) are tied for first in the Pacific Division and visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2).

