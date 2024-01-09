Redmond talks new show on YouTube, PWHL in Q&A with NHL.com

“The Jackie Redmond Show” just launched on the NHL’s YouTube channel last week. You are no stranger to the platform with your own channel and taking that type of content to your other social media platforms. Is this the type of show you have always wanted to do? Can you discuss the process of how it came about?

“[I’ve always wanted to] bring my passion for the game to the things that I am a part of and to have fun and not take myself super seriously. I would say I’ve gotten more into doing interviews. I was a studio host for a very long time, so the opportunity to have an interview-based show and talk to celebrities that are big fans of the game and players and coaches within the game that have personality and try to bring that to the forefront as much as possible was a very exciting opportunity, and also one that I think is a challenge.

“I'm at the point in my career where I embrace challenges and I look forward to having them. So, that was a big part of it. I think being on NHL Now for six seasons, I really learned how to handle any situation. For a long time, I put a lot of my content on social media even before it was kind of the norm to do that. It just felt like a good fit, but also really an exciting opportunity. I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that the NHL thought I was worthy of my own show on YouTube, but here we are.”