Fedotov signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract with Flyers

Ivan Fedotov signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The 27-year-old goalie could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He joined the Flyers following the conclusion of his season with CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League, which terminated his contract March 28 after it was eliminated from the playoffs.

Fedotov had a 4.95 goals-against average and .811 save percentage in three games (one start) as the backup to Samuel Ersson. The Flyers (38-33-11) were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention April 16.

"I'm feeling really good," Fedotov said after practice March 31. "I'm looking forward at my career starting here. I hope it will be a long road together with Philly."

Fedotov was 21-22-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .914 save percentage in 44 regular-season games for CSKA this season. The seventh-round pick (No. 188) of the Flyers in the 2015 NHL Draft was named the best goalie in the Kontinental Hockey league in 2021-22 after going 14-10-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games for CSKA. He then led the team to the Gagarin Cup championship, going 16-6 with a 1.85 GAA and .937 save percentage in 22 playoff games.

He had signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on May 7, 2022, but on July 4 was detained by Russian authorities for trying to evade compulsory military service. He was subsequently assigned to serve at a base near the Russia-Finland border and did not play in the 2022-23 season.

Fedotov's NHL contract was transferred to the 2023-24 season, but he instead signed a two-year contract with CSKA on July 8, 2023. He had a .916 save percentage in five playoff games.

"It's great feelings, because it's been a really difficult last two years for me," Fedotov said. "Now I'm here and I'm happy to be here."

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report