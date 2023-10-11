Howden suspended 2 games for actions in Golden Knights game

Latest News

NHL opening night delivers record viewership on ESPN
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval
NHL Buzz: Arvidsson out at least 2 games for Kings with lower-body injury
Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener
Fantilli set to make NHL debut for Blue Jackets on 19th birthday
Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Bruins, Avalanche-Kings
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL On Tap: Bedard travels to Boston for 2nd game, start of Bruins' 100th season
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Sabres to wear 'RJ' patch to honor Jeanneret this season
Ruff signs multiyear contract with Devils
WestJet NHL Fan Park to be part of 2023 Heritage Classic festivities
Golden Knights start drive for repeat after raising Cup banner
Golden Knights begin championship defense with win against Kraken

Forward received match penalty for illegal check to head against Kraken’s Tanev

Howden suspended two games for illegal check to head

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during NHL Game No. 3 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 6:00 of the third period. Howden was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Howden will forfeit $19,791.66. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.