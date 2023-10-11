Howden suspended 2 games for actions in Golden Knights game

NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during NHL Game No. 3 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 6:00 of the third period. Howden was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Howden will forfeit $19,791.66. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.