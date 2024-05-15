Ingram wins Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication 

Goalie nearly retired due to obsessive compulsive disorder, lingering depression

Awards24-16x9-MastertonEN

© Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram is the 2023-24 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” The award was presented by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) to honor the late Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited those qualities. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, as a result of an on-ice injury.

Ingram nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021, which he credits with turning his life and career around. Claimed off waivers by Arizona in October 2022, Ingram appeared in 27 games for the club in 2022-23 and established himself as the Coyotes top goaltender in 2023-24, posting a 23-21-3 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and a League-best (tie) six shutouts in 50 appearances. Ingram has shared his story publicly since 2021 and has noted how it has inspired others.

“It shows that while you have dark days in your life, there’s always a way out and there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ingram told *PHNX Sports*. “But this is not for me. It’s so other people can say ‘Hey, man, look. Life sucks right now, but let’s figure it out.’ I think this is a great way to prove you can get through it and you can do it. So why not try?”

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

Other finalists for this year’s honor were Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes and Oliver Kylington of the Calgary Flames.

The NHL is announcing its 2023-24 trophy winners during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games on national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports; at the 2024 NHL Awards show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 and at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN’s announcements are being made on its studio show The Point leading into its game coverage.

The NHL continues its series of trophy winner announcements on Saturday, May 18, when the winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy will be unveiled.

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Marchand questionable for Bruins in Game 6

Rittich signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Kings

Ingram wins Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication

Pettersson aims to get on track for Canucks in Game 5 of West 2nd Round

Bruins’ extra day off in Eastern 2nd Round ‘beneficial for everybody’

Cavaliers’ Strus seemingly trolls Bruins, Boston sports with pregame outfit

Aho ‘showing up in big moments’ for Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Playoffs 

3 Keys: Avalanche at Stars, Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Rangers loose, looking to close out Hurricanes in Game 6

Bobrovsky unflappable for Panthers during latest run in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tocchet’s straight talk helping get message across with Canucks 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 15

Rangers captain Trouba wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Savannah Bananas bring hockey to ballpark for ‘Banana Ball’ game

Pickard sparks Oilers with win in 1st career playoff start in Game 4

Tocchet mulling changes for Canucks after Game 4 loss in Western 2nd Round

Oilers top Canucks on late goal in Game 4, even series