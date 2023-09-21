Global Series rink in Melbourne has Australian Open touches

MELBOURNE, Australia -- When the NHL built an ice rink on top of the tennis court at Rod Laver Arena, home of the Australian Open, it included some creative touches. The result was a Grand Slam.

The face-off dots look like tennis balls, from the blue one at center ice to the red ones on the rest of the rink. The red line contains outlines of tennis courts. The blue lines aren't just blue; they're a particular shade of blue inspired by the tennis court at Rod Laver Arena that has produced champions like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The details will add to the atmosphere when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings play two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, the first NHL event in the Southern Hemisphere.

The games will start at 12 a.m. ET and air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States; Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada; and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

"With all the planning and discussions that were taking place leading up to these games in Melbourne, we wanted to do something special that would tie in Rod Laver Arena and the NHL," said Derek King, NHL senior director, facilities operations. "We have been doing this for years at our outdoor games and All-Star Games."

For example, at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the face-off dots looked like poker chips.