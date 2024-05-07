Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year finalists named

The National Hockey League, the National Hockey League Players' Association and SAP are once again teaming up to honor teachers, the everyday heroes in the classroom, through the Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP program.

Makeba Story (Carolina Hurricanes) of Fairview Elementary School in Covington, Georgia; Sydney Hackley (Chicago Blackhawks) of Plano Middle School in Plano, Illinois; and Amani Ghusein (Chicago Blackhawks) of Charles Gates Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, have been named the 2024 finalists after each teacher was voted Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Month presented by SAP in January, February and March, respectively.

These extraordinary educators combine a passion for hockey, the environment and dedication to their students. Over the course of three months, thousands of fans across the United States and Canada voted for the Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Month presented by SAP. Each Monthly Winner’s school district was awarded $10,000 in environmental sustainability resource donations from SAP. Now the three Monthly Winners are hoping to become the Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP.

The program is a partnership with the NHL and NHLPA and presented by SAP to recognize teachers for their contributions in the classroom and the important role they play in their students' lives. Now in its fifth year, the program is powered by EVERFIÒ from BlackbaudÒ, the leader in powering social impact through education.

Fans can go to NHL.com/MVT between May 6-10 to vote for the Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP. The overall winner will receive an additional $20,000 donation from SAP for environmental sustainability resources for their school district as part of NHL Green's ongoing commitment to promote green business practices and SAP's global efforts to help its partners and customers drive sustainable change. Each finalist has shown an extraordinary capability to devise new ways to help students explore and enhance learning through their contributions in the classroom.

Story, a fifth-grade math teacher for four years, decided to become an educator because she believes in the power of young people, and has a passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) born from a childhood trip to the Galapagos Islands. The grand prize would help Fairview Elementary spearhead a transformative initiative on clean water accessibility and implement a comprehensive school-wide water filtration STEM project.

"Winning this award holds significance for me," Story said. "Ensuring that I guide my scholars toward a similar passion for STEM is of paramount importance to me. Winning the final prize fills me with hope, knowing that it will bring substantial benefits to both the school and the county."

Hackley has taught seventh-grade math and science for seven years. She was influenced by her second-grade teacher to pursue education and is committed to be a driving force in her students' lives. She works hard to build positive relationships with each student and curates her classroom so that it feels like home.

"Winning the Most Valuable Teacher for the month of February was such a phenomenal experience," Hackley said. "It was wonderful to know how much support was given and to see our community come together for this voting period. The funds from the monthly prize will be put aside to amplify our school garden, provide learning experiences for students through the hydroponic systems and create a space in the classroom for collaboration and creation through STEM."

Ghusein has been a teacher for 19 years with an objective of shaping young minds through a love of science. As a STEM Lab teacher, she strives to empower the next generation of scientists and innovators through curiosity and independent thinking.

"I am inspired to teach my students about STEM," Ghusein said. "I know that pursuing an occupation in STEM, or becoming engaged with STEM at a young age, will open countless doors for my students for their entire lifetime. I want to give them everything I think they need to compete in this fast-paced world.”

The Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher program presented by SAP is part of the NHL and NHLPA's Future Goals™ initiative, which is funded by their joint Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Future Goals™ Hockey Scholar is a free online program that uses hockey to teach STEM concepts and inspire students to develop their STEM-based skills in a fun and engaging way.

Four million students at more than 22,100 schools have received 7.58 million hours of learning through Future Goals™ since 2014. The Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher campaign is one of many impactful programs that will be highlighted throughout the next few months with the NHL and NHLPA celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Industry Growth Fund, a catalyst for growing the sport that's dedicated more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey communities together.

Previous winners of the Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP are Joan Kilban (Boston Bruins, 2020); Donald Conaway, Jr. (Philadelphia Flyers, 2021); Carolyn Avery (Vegas Golden Knights, 2022); and Michael Casella (New Jersey Devils, 2023).

Go to NHL.com/MVT to vote for the Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP.