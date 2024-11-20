Scheifele scores hat trick, Jets bounce back with win against Panthers

Morgan Barron scored two short-handed goals, and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for the Jets (16-3-0), who had lost their past two. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves, and Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (12-6-1), who defeated the Jets 5-0 at home on Saturday but have lost three of four (1-3-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 14:13 of the first period, cutting to the slot and scoring on the backhand.

Scheifele extended it to 2-0 at 17:40 before scoring a power-play goal to make it 3-0 at 15:41 of the second period.

A.J. Greer cut it to 3-1 at 17:24 when his point shot deflected in off the leg of Jets forward Adam Lowry.

Sam Reinhart cut it to 3-2 with a power play goal at 7:10 of the third. He extended his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, eight assists).

Scheifele scored again on the power play to make it 4-2 at 9:46 of the third period when Connor’s cross-slot feed found him for another one-timer.

Tkachuk then scored to make it 4-3 at 16:38.

With Florida pulling their goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage on the power play, Barron scored short-handed into an empty net to extend it to 5-3 at 18:23, banking a shot off the boards near the Winnipeg blue line.

Barron scored short-handed again into an empty net at 18:44 for the 6-3 final.