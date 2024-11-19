Panthers at Jets projected lineups

PANTHERS (12-5-1) at JETS (15-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

Jesper Boqvist skated Tuesday morning and is expected to play; he missed practice Monday following a check from Pionk in the Panthers’ 5-0 win at Florida on Saturday. Pionk was fined by the Department of Player Safety for clipping. … Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Gadjovich will enter the lineup in place of Samoskevich, a forward. … The Jets activated defenseman Ville Heinola from injured reserve Monday and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used Saturday.