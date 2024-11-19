Panthers at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (12-5-1) at JETS (15-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

Jesper Boqvist skated Tuesday morning and is expected to play; he missed practice Monday following a check from Pionk in the Panthers’ 5-0 win at Florida on Saturday. Pionk was fined by the Department of Player Safety for clipping. … Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Gadjovich will enter the lineup in place of Samoskevich, a forward. … The Jets activated defenseman Ville Heinola from injured reserve Monday and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Thomas to return from fractured ankle for Blues against Wild

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller takes leave of absence from Canucks for personal reasons

NHL EDGE stats: Sanheim reaches top skating distances of season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Matthews ‘progressing well’ from injury, could play for Maple Leafs next week

Ovechkin week to week for Capitals with leg injury

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov pursues scoring lead, Wild visit Blues

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

'This is Hockey' original series to feature growth of game in unexpected places

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blue Jackets score 5, hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Utah Hockey Club sets single-day Delta Center, NHL records with jersey sales

Celebrini, Smith 'two peas in a pod' with Sharks

Celebrini's OT goal lifts Sharks past Red Wings

Ovechkin scores 2 more but leaves Capitals win against Utah Hockey Club

Ovechkin sustains apparent left leg injury in Capitals win

Goal of the season? Duchene shows off his hands with sweet backhand goal