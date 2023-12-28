Reinhart scores twice to help Panthers hold off Lightning

Nikita Kucherov got his 300th NHL goal, and Michael Eyssimont also scored for the Lightning (17-14-5), who had won three straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

"They got that early goal, and it probably took a little air out of our tires,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I don't know why because there was plenty of game left. It's a little disappointing to come out of the break at home and to have the state rival beat us on home ice. That's disappointing."

Ekblad gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:16 of the first period with a redirection of a shot from Gustav Forsling.

Reinhart extended it to 2-0 at 1:24 of the second period with a shot from the left hash marks off a pass by Evan Rodrigues.

"I think the focus was to try to get it in their zone and have some [offensive] zone time," Rodrigues said. "The past couple of games we've gotten back to wearing teams down. I think that's when we're successful. We've gotten back to that the past two games."