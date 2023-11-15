Latest News

Panthers pull away in 3rd, top Sharks for 5th straight win

Verhaeghe, Stenlund score 1:03 apart; Reinhart pushes multipoint streak to 5

Recap: Panthers at Sharks 11.14.23

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- The Florida Panthers scored three unanswered goals in the third period after giving up the lead to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 and SAP Center on Tuesday.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist to extend his multipoint streak to five games for the Panthers (10-4-1), who have won five in a row. Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal and an assist, Matthew Tkachuk had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves.

Mike Hoffman scored his first goal of the season for the Sharks (2-13-1), who have lost three straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

Tomas Hertl tied it 2-2 at 6:11 of the third period when he redirected in a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund on a power play.

Luke Kunin put San Jose ahead 3-2 during a delayed penalty at 7:21. He scored five-hole with a backhand after Mikael Granlund's shot from the point caromed to him off the end boards.

Carter Verhaeghe tied the game again 3-3 at 10:06 with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play.

Kevin Stenlund then put Florida back in front 4-3 at 11:09 when he redirected a point shot from Uvis Balinskis five-hole on Blackwood.

Sam Bennett appeared to extend the lead 38 seconds later, but San Jose coach David Quinn successfully challenged the play for offside.

However, Barkov scored into an empty net at 17:47 for the 5-3 final.

Ryan Lomberg gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 12:34 of the first period, scoring blocker side on Blackwood from the top of the right circle following a turnover by Zetterlund.

Hoffman tied it 1-1 at 15:58 when he chipped in a rebound along the goal line.

Reinhart responded for the Panthers on a power play to make 2-1 at 12:09 of the second period. He got to the rebound of Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shot in the crease and scored with a backhand.

Reinhart has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during his multipoint streak.