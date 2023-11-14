Panthers at Sharks

PANTHERS (9-4-1) at SHARKS (2-12-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Danil Gushchin -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Status report

The Panthers and Sharks each held an optional skate on Tuesday. ... Stolarz will start his third game of the season after Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Ekblad and Montour each skated on Tuesday but neither defenseman is expected to be in the lineup. ... Gushchin was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Duclair did not participate in the morning skate and is a game-time decision; he missed the past two games with an illness.