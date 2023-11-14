Latest News

Overtime rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL GM meetings Cut resistant equipment discussed

NHL general managers discuss cut-resistant protective equipment, available resources
NHL Buzz News and Notes November 14

NHL Buzz: Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
New York Rangers Adam Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel

Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company
Nashville Predators Tommy Novak injury status

Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
Draisaitl fined for tripping Horvat

Draisaitl fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
Islanders Bo Horvat ready for emotional return in Vancouver 

Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Global Series once in a lifetime for Red Wings fans

Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to Sweden for Global Series
NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras injury status

Zegras placed on injured reserve by Ducks with lower-body injury
Coaches Room: Proper mindset needed at all times

Hockey coaches aim to help players build strong mental skills
Global Series blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider Nov 14

Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit returns to work, focuses on Global Series game against Ottawa

Red Wings return to work, focus on Global Series game against Senators
Colorado Avalanche Seattle Kraken game recap November 13

Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken
NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

23 games to be nationally televised this week

Panthers at Sharks

PANTHERS (9-4-1) at SHARKS (2-12-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Danil Gushchin -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Status report

The Panthers and Sharks each held an optional skate on Tuesday. ... Stolarz will start his third game of the season after Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Ekblad and Montour each skated on Tuesday but neither defenseman is expected to be in the lineup. ... Gushchin was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Duclair did not participate in the morning skate and is a game-time decision; he missed the past two games with an illness.