Panthers at Sharks

PANTHERS (9-4-1) at SHARKS (2-12-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Danil Gushchin -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)
Status report
The Panthers and Sharks each held an optional skate on Tuesday. ... Stolarz will start his third game of the season after Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Ekblad and Montour each skated on Tuesday but neither defenseman is expected to be in the lineup. ... Gushchin was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Duclair did not participate in the morning skate and is a game-time decision; he missed the past two games with an illness.