Panthers at Sharks projected lineups

PANTHERS (28-18-3) at SHARKS (14-31-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin
Scott Sabourin -- Barclay Goodrow -- Walker Duehr
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Colin White
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body)
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate... Ekblad will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Bjornfot will be a healthy scratch. ... Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday... The Sharks recalled Sabourin from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and sent forward Collin Graf to the AHL. ... White signed a one-year, two-way contract Friday. ... Rutta, a defenseman, will miss his first game this season.