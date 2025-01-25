Panthers at Sharks projected lineups

PANTHERS (28-18-3) at SHARKS (14-31-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

Scott Sabourin -- Barclay Goodrow -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Colin White

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate... Ekblad will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Bjornfot will be a healthy scratch. ... Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday... The Sharks recalled Sabourin from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and sent forward Collin Graf to the AHL. ... White signed a one-year, two-way contract Friday. ... Rutta, a defenseman, will miss his first game this season.