Tkachuk has 3 points, Panthers defeat Penguins

Tkachuk has 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 21 games since Dec. 23.

Anton Lundell scored twice, and Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers (34-15-4), who have won three in a row and seven of eight. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Bryan Rust scored, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves for the Penguins (23-20-7), who have lost three straight.

Rickard Rakell had a power-play goal for Pittsburgh overturned at 2:32 of the second period after Florida challenged and it was determined Lars Eller played the puck with a high stick.

Tkachuk and Jonah Gadjovich then scored 34 seconds apart to give Florida a 2-0 lead, each goal coming in the 40 seconds following a successful penalty kill.

Tkachuk scored at 4:28 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Rodrigues. Gadjovich extended the lead at 5:02, deflecting a shot from Brandon Montour.

Aaron Ekblad made it 3-0 on the power play at 8:27 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Lundell redirected a pass from Tkachuk at the left post, pushing it to 4-0 at 13:02.

Rust cut it to 4-1 at 15:24 when he deflected Jake Guentzel's spinning wrist shot through traffic.

Lundell extended the lead to 5-1 at 5:35 of the third period when his shot popped high in the air off the skate of Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson, landed behind Jarry and went in off his skate.

John Ludvig scored his first NHL goal, cutting it to 5-2 at 6:07 on a wrist shot from the right circle.