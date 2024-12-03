Panthers at Penguins projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist
Spencer Knight
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Sergei Bobrovsky
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass
Injured: None
Status report
Bobrovsky did not travel. The goalie is expecting the birth of his child. ... Driedger was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. In a corresponding move, forward Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to Charlotte. ... Glass took full contact in practice Monday, and was activated from injured reserve Tuesday but the forward is expected to miss a 12th straight game. In a corresponding move, forward Jack St. Ivany was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.