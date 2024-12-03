Panthers at Penguins projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Spencer Knight

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Sergei Bobrovsky

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Status report

Bobrovsky did not travel. The goalie is expecting the birth of his child. ... Driedger was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. In a corresponding move, forward Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to Charlotte. ... Glass took full contact in practice Monday, and was activated from injured reserve Tuesday but the forward is expected to miss a 12th straight game. In a corresponding move, forward Jack St. Ivany was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.