Ullmark makes 30 saves in debut for Senators, who open with win against Panthers

Ullmark, who was traded from the Boston Bruins on June 24 and signed a four-year, $33 million contract ($8.25 million average annual value) on Wednesday that begins next season, made 16 saves in the third period. He has won eight straight games against the Panthers.

Tim Stutzle scored twice, and Shane Pinto had a goal for the Senators in their season opener, which was Travis Green’s first game as their coach. Ottawa had 32 blocked shots to Florida’s nine.

Gustav Forsling scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (1-1-0).

Stutzle gave the Senators a 1-0 lead on the power play at 5:52 of the first period when he beat a screened Bobrovsky to the glove side with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Pinto made it 2-0 at 10:42. He elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 and scored with a wrist shot from high in the right face-off circle.

Forsling cut it to 2-1 at 15:48 of the second period when his slap shot from the point beat a heavily screened Ullmark.

Stutzle scored his second of the game into an empty net at 18:50 of the third for the 3-1 final.

He fought off a backchecking Aleksander Barkov to get to a loose puck and score from in close, with both players then sliding hard into the end boards. The Florida center was not putting weight on his right leg when he was helped off the ice and to the locker room.