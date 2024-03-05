Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Rangers for 5th straight win

Aleksander Barkov set up both of Reinhart's goals, and Gustav Forsling also had two assists. Ryan Lomberg scored the game-winning goal in the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for the Panthers (42-16-4), who are 15-2-0 since Jan. 22.

Will Cuylle and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (40-18-4), who have one win in four games since a 10-game winning streak.

Cuylle gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the last second of a power play at 16:39 of the first period. He scored off a rebound of Jacob Trouba's shot from the right point.

Reinhart made it 1-1 at 10:11 of the second period with a power-play goal off a highlight-reel setup by Barkov.

Carter Verhaeghe played the puck up to Barkov, who tipped it up and juggled it in the air, playing it to himself to get around K'Andre Miller. Falling forward, Barkov, with his stick stretched in front of him, moved the puck left to right past Vincent Trocheck, who tried to block the pass with his right skate, to Reinhart for a tap-in from the right post.

Barkov and Reinhart connected again to make it 2-1 at 12:56 with Reinhart scoring on a one-timer from between the circles off a give-and-go with Barkov from the right boards.

Kreider tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 15:26 off a rebound of Trocheck's shot.

Lomberg made it 3-2 at 6:11 of the third period with a 51-foot wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Shesterkin on the glove side.

Anton Lundell scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 for the 4-2 final.