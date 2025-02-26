Bennett has 2 points, Panthers defeat Predators

Aleksander Barkov had two assists and Spencer Knight made 18 saves for the Panthers (35-21-3), who have won three of their past four. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.

“We’re not really thinking about patterns, trends, streaks or whatever,” Knight said. “We just try to bring the game that we want to play every night, and that’s all we’re really focused on. It’s not really like a sort of game where if we lose it’s like ‘Oh, we can’t lose again.’ Like obviously we don’t want to, but it’s possible. But if you go out and bring good habits every single day, as [Panthers coach Paul Maurice] says ‘Win or learn.’ I think that’s the focus we have.”

Michael McCarron scored for the Predators (20-30-7), who have lost two in a row after winning their previous two. Juuse Saros made 21 saves.

“You don’t even really know what to say anymore as far as the overall team game,” Predators defenseman Luke Schenn said. “Nothing’s easy, obviously. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a group where you literally can’t score goals. And then obviously sometimes you’re giving up a lot. Our defensive game is not there, but at least you catch the odd break and get the puck in the net. It’s been hard to come by.”