Toews has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Panthers

Rantanen pushes point streak to 14, Blackwood stops 24 of 25 for Colorado, which is 7-0-1 in past 8

Panthers at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Devon Toews had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche scored three straight goals to rally for a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena on Monday.

Mikko Rantanen scored to extend his point streak to 14 games (nine goals, 14 assists), and Nathan MacKinnon pushed his to eight games (one goal, 15 assists) for the Avalanche (25-15-1), who have won seven of their past eight games (7-0-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers (24-15-2), who have lost two of three. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 15:57 of the first period when he finished a give-and-go with Anton Lundell with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle past the glove of Blackwood.

Toews tied it 1-1 after his wrist shot from just inside the blue line hit the crossbar and went in off the backside of Bobrovsky at 18:18 of the second period.

Toews then put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 8:54 of the third period with a wrist shot from the blue line that made its way through a screen in front from Juuso Parssinen.

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final at 18:03. His 14-game point streak is tied Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers for the longest active streak in the NHL and ties Rantanen’s career-best.

