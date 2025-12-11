Panthers at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
PANTHERS (15-12-2) at AVALANCHE (21-2-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jeff Petry -- Uvis Balinskis

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton

Valeri Nichushkin -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Gavin Brindley -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Panthers did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. … Brindley will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury; he will replace Bardakov, a forward.

