Panthers at Avalanche projected lineups

PANTHERS (15-12-2) at AVALANCHE (21-2-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Jeff Petry -- Uvis Balinskis
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton
Valeri Nichushkin -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Gavin Brindley -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Panthers did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. … Brindley will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury; he will replace Bardakov, a forward.