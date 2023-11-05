Latest News

'Groundbreaking' Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award
Former NFL player Banks talks love of hockey ahead of Stadium Series
Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner
Ducks flying high, confident early-season success can lead to playoff berth
Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT
Lindgren makes 34 saves, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets
Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators
Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid
O'Reilly's hat trick, 4 points propel Predators past slumping Oilers
NHL Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks against Panthers
WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12
Pacioretty skating after Achilles injury, return for Capitals unclear

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Hall gets 1st with Chicago in return from injury, Mrazek makes 38 saves

Recap: Panthers at Blackhawks 11.4.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard scored for a third straight game, and Petr Mrazek made 38 saves in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory against the Florida Panthers at United Center on Saturday.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (4-6-0), who had not played since an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. 

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for the Panthers (5-4-1).

Nick Foligno gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 6:25 of the first period. Seth Jones’ shot from the blue line hit Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, and the puck went to Foligno in the slot, where he scored with a wrist shot. 

With the teams at 4-on-4, Nikita Zaitsev made it 2-0 at 9:21 when he scored in the slot off a pass from Kurashev. It was Zaitsev’s first goal of the season. 

Hall pushed it to 3-0 at 12:39. He took a cross-ice pass from Jason Dickinson, skated in on Stolarz and put the puck between the goalie’s pads. Hall, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 26, missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury. 

Bedard extended the lead to 4-0 at 5:29 of the second period with his fifth goal of the season. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone following a Florida turnover, skated down the left side and sent a shot past the glove of Stolarz. 

Ekman-Larsson cut it to 4-1 on the power play at 6:33 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line. 

Tkachuk brought Florida within 4-2 at 12:29, poking in the rebound of a shot by Carter Verhaeghe. It was Tkachuk's 500th NHL point. 

Kurashev scored into an empty net at 19:50 for the 5-2 final.