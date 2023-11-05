CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard scored for a third straight game, and Petr Mrazek made 38 saves in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory against the Florida Panthers at United Center on Saturday.
Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Hall gets 1st with Chicago in return from injury, Mrazek makes 38 saves
Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (4-6-0), who had not played since an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for the Panthers (5-4-1).
Nick Foligno gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 6:25 of the first period. Seth Jones’ shot from the blue line hit Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, and the puck went to Foligno in the slot, where he scored with a wrist shot.
With the teams at 4-on-4, Nikita Zaitsev made it 2-0 at 9:21 when he scored in the slot off a pass from Kurashev. It was Zaitsev’s first goal of the season.
Hall pushed it to 3-0 at 12:39. He took a cross-ice pass from Jason Dickinson, skated in on Stolarz and put the puck between the goalie’s pads. Hall, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 26, missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury.
Bedard extended the lead to 4-0 at 5:29 of the second period with his fifth goal of the season. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone following a Florida turnover, skated down the left side and sent a shot past the glove of Stolarz.
Ekman-Larsson cut it to 4-1 on the power play at 6:33 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.
Tkachuk brought Florida within 4-2 at 12:29, poking in the rebound of a shot by Carter Verhaeghe. It was Tkachuk's 500th NHL point.
Kurashev scored into an empty net at 19:50 for the 5-2 final.