Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (4-6-0), who had not played since an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for the Panthers (5-4-1).

Nick Foligno gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 6:25 of the first period. Seth Jones’ shot from the blue line hit Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, and the puck went to Foligno in the slot, where he scored with a wrist shot.

With the teams at 4-on-4, Nikita Zaitsev made it 2-0 at 9:21 when he scored in the slot off a pass from Kurashev. It was Zaitsev’s first goal of the season.

Hall pushed it to 3-0 at 12:39. He took a cross-ice pass from Jason Dickinson, skated in on Stolarz and put the puck between the goalie’s pads. Hall, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 26, missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury.

Bedard extended the lead to 4-0 at 5:29 of the second period with his fifth goal of the season. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone following a Florida turnover, skated down the left side and sent a shot past the glove of Stolarz.

Ekman-Larsson cut it to 4-1 on the power play at 6:33 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Tkachuk brought Florida within 4-2 at 12:29, poking in the rebound of a shot by Carter Verhaeghe. It was Tkachuk's 500th NHL point.

Kurashev scored into an empty net at 19:50 for the 5-2 final.