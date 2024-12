Panthers at Flames projected lineups

PANTHERS (18-10-2) at FLAMES (14-11-5)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Cooley was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis because of Vladar's injury. Vladar is day to day. ... Kuzmenko, a forward, is day to day, the Flames announced Saturday. ... Miromanov will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The defenseman has been on a pair with Weegar.