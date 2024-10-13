Panthers at Bruins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
PANTHERS (1-2-0) at BRUINS (2-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich -- Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones, Riley Tufte

Injured: None

Status report

Tkachuk missed Florida's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, leaving his status for Monday in question. … With three injured forwards, the Panthers could stick with the 11 forwards and seven defensemen alignment they used against the Sabres if Tkachuk is unable to play.

