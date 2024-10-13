Panthers at Bruins

PANTHERS (1-2-0) at BRUINS (2-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich -- Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones, Riley Tufte
Injured: None
Status report
Tkachuk missed Florida's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, leaving his status for Monday in question. … With three injured forwards, the Panthers could stick with the 11 forwards and seven defensemen alignment they used against the Sabres if Tkachuk is unable to play.