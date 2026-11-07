Panthers at Bruins projected lineups

PANTHERS (9-6-2) at BRUINS (12-4-1)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller
Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- Cole Reinhardt
Bokondji Imama -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis
Radko Gudas
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: None
Injured: Anton Lundell (undisclosed), Sandis Vilmanis (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Bruins projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body), James Hagens (back)
Status report
Lundell, a center, is day to day and missed a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … Vilmanis left in the first period Saturday; coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers may not know the severity until the forward meets with their medical staff in Florida. The Panthers may recall a player from Charlotte of the American Hockey League before the game. … Hagens was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins on Saturday; coach Marco Sturm said the forward will be out for a couple of weeks. Eyssimont was recalled from Providence of the AHL and will play. … Poitras, a forward, did not practice Saturday. He broke his nose on Nov. 2 and missed a 6-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.