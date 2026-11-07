Panthers at Bruins projected lineups

PANTHERS (9-6-2) at BRUINS (12-4-1)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- Cole Reinhardt

Bokondji Imama -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis

Radko Gudas

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: None

Injured: Anton Lundell (undisclosed), Sandis Vilmanis (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Bruins projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body), James Hagens (back)

Status report

Lundell, a center, is day to day and missed a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … Vilmanis left in the first period Saturday; coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers may not know the severity until the forward meets with their medical staff in Florida. The Panthers may recall a player from Charlotte of the American Hockey League before the game. … Hagens was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins on Saturday; coach Marco Sturm said the forward will be out for a couple of weeks. Eyssimont was recalled from Providence of the AHL and will play. … Poitras, a forward, did not practice Saturday. He broke his nose on Nov. 2 and missed a 6-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.