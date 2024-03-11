Ekblad out at least 2 weeks for Panthers with lower-body injury

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad will be out at least two weeks for the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman collided with new teammate Vladimir Tarasenko at center ice late in the first period of the Panthers’ 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday and did not return.

“[We’ll use] two weeks as a starting point, and then we’ll go day to day after that,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said Monday. “It is nothing that you think will linger beyond a normal window, but the qualifier we are putting on it is we’re not bringing him back early. And that’s why this may take a little longer.

“… We’re going to wait until he is 100 percent. I expect him back at the end of March, early April.”

Ekblad has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 47 games this season while averaging 21:08 of ice time.

Florida (44-17-4), which leads the NHL with 92 points, visits the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 ET; BSFL, BSSW). Defenseman Josh Mahura will replace Ekblad in the lineup, playing alongside Dmitry Kulikov.

Forward Evan Rodrigues also left the game Saturday after blocking a shot in the second period. Maurice said Rodrigues would be a game-time decision Tuesday; he did not practice Monday.

Kyle Okposo, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, skated in Rodrigues’ place at practice.