Ekblad out at least 2 weeks for Panthers with lower-body injury

Defenseman collided with Tarasenko on Saturday; Rodrigues to be game-time decision Tuesday

Aaron Ekblad FLA injury status

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad will be out at least two weeks for the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman collided with new teammate Vladimir Tarasenko at center ice late in the first period of the Panthers’ 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday and did not return.

“[We’ll use] two weeks as a starting point, and then we’ll go day to day after that,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said Monday. “It is nothing that you think will linger beyond a normal window, but the qualifier we are putting on it is we’re not bringing him back early. And that’s why this may take a little longer.

“… We’re going to wait until he is 100 percent. I expect him back at the end of March, early April.”

Ekblad has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 47 games this season while averaging 21:08 of ice time.

Florida (44-17-4), which leads the NHL with 92 points, visits the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 ET; BSFL, BSSW). Defenseman Josh Mahura will replace Ekblad in the lineup, playing alongside Dmitry Kulikov.

Forward Evan Rodrigues also left the game Saturday after blocking a shot in the second period. Maurice said Rodrigues would be a game-time decision Tuesday; he did not practice Monday.

Kyle Okposo, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, skated in Rodrigues’ place at practice.

Latest News

Hellebuyck makes 23 saves, Jets shut out Capitals

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet top choice for Adams as coach of year

Pronger talks successful business ventures outside of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Zibanejad goal helps Rangers defeat Devils

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Hertl hoping to be back on ice for Golden Knights in 2 weeks

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 11

Eberle relieved to still be with Kraken for 1,000th NHL game

Hayes gets visit from nephews before game in hometown Boston

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Marner day to day for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

NHL On Tap: Toffoli to make Jets debut against Capitals

Norris out rest of season for Senators after 3rd shoulder surgery: report

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces McTavish, all 3 California teams