Greer suspended 3 games for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer has been suspended for three games, without pay, for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during NHL Game No. 1097 in Calgary on Friday, March 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:11 of the third period. Greer was assessed a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Greer will forfeit $13,281.24. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.