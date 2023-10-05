Blue Jackets 5, Sabres 3

Latest News

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season
Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat
NHL preseason results for October 4

Preseason roundup: Fantilli scores 1st for Blue Jackets
NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
Bedard scores 1st preseason goal in Blackhawks win

Bedard impresses Blackhawks again in latest preseason win
Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win

Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win
Vancouver Canucks 2023-24 season preview

Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain
Kaprizov says fire's been lit for successful season

Kaprizov says 'fire's been lit' for successful season with Wild

Blue Jackets 5, Sabres 3

Preseason roundup Fantilli

© Jason Mowry / Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Fantilli scored his first goal with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday.

Fantilli, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead on a one-timer through traffic at 8:43 of the third period.

Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson each had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons, Owen Power and Zach Benson scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.

Laine scored his third goal of the preseason at 6:15 of the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. Emil Bemstrom then scored his third of the preseason on a power play at 9:04 to make it 2-0.

Girgensons cut it to 2-1 at 11:38.

Gaudreau gave Columbus a 3-1 lead 23 seconds into the second period.

Power cut it to 3-2 at 13:53, and Benson tied it 3-3 at 18:45.

After Fantilli put Columbus back in front, Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 18:32 of the third for the 5-3 final.