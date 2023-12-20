Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Logan Thompson teases Jonathan Marchessault and the rest of his Vegas Golden Knights teammates who can’t seem to get the puck by him in practice.

“’Marchie,’ 0-for-2,” the veteran goalie lightheartedly shouts through his mask after making a stick save against the 32-year-old forward. “’C’mon, Marchie, what was that?’”

Thompson’s goading doesn’t go unnoticed by forward William Karlsson, who later turns TV critic with his own friendly dig at the goalie.

“You’re on camera and all of a sudden you’re Patrick Roy,” Karlsson tells Thompson.

That’s just one look behind the scenes in the second episode of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise,” which airs on TNT and Max on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the United States and on SN1 in Canada at 6 p.m. ET and on SN at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.