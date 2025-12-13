Oilers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (14-11-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-11-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Max Jones, Riley Stillman

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), William Nylander (illness), Dakota Joshua (illness)

Status report

Jarry and Stastney each will make his Oilers debut after being acquired in separate trades Friday; Jarry arrived in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Stastney with the Nashville Predators. ... Ekman-Larsson will play after leaving early in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks when forward Adam Gaudette fell on his left leg. ... Forwards Nylander and Joshua each did not take part in the Maple Leafs' morning skate Saturday; each will be a game-time decision, though Toronto coach Craig Berube said the team is preparing for neither to be available. ... McMann will return after serving a one-game suspension for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win on Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks for in blockbuster deal 

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Ducks' Gauthier goes deep at MLB Network's Studio 42

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts

Oilers trade Skinner for Jarry because it was time ‘for something different’