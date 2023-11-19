Lightning score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Oilers 

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who rallied for a 6-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
Kucherov has 2 goals, assist; Ryan scores twice for Edmonton, which loses for 1st time under Knoblauch
Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (8-6-4), who scored four times in the third period. Jonas Johansson made 39 saves.
"For us to come back, the season is still fairly new, but we haven't been a great third-period team this year," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "For us to push the way we did, it's great for our morale. Was our game perfect? No. That first period was tough for us. But second and third I thought we were fine."
Derek Ryan scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (5-10-1), who had won three straight, including their first two games under coach Kris Knoblauch. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves.
"Overall, I thought the first two periods we played really well, [but] in the third period I didn't like how we handled the lead," Knoblauch said. "Their forwards getting behind our defensemen and our forwards not protecting the ice as well as they should have."
Luke Glendening scored the go-ahead goal for the Lightning at 10:07 of the third period when he redirected a pass from Cole Koepke past Skinner to make it 5-4.
Sergachev scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 6-4 final.
"We were able to stick with it," Johansson said. "We kept battling and kept fighting. Everyone stepped in. We got big goals from our big players. The power play was huge, PK was huge. A great team effort."
Ryan put Edmonton ahead 1-0 with a short-handed goal at 3:39 of the first period when his shot trickled by Johansson.
James Hamblin scored his first NHL goal at 8:31 to extend Edmonton's lead to 2-0. Hamblin pointed to the sky after scoring, a gesture to his late mother, Gina, who died from cancer in 2017.
"Obviously it was a very exciting moment," Hamblin said. "I just pointed to the sky. My initial thoughts went straight to my mom. I've had that celebration in the bank for a few years now. I think it was a weight off my shoulders to finally score that first one."
Kucherov scored on the power play at 19:09 to cut it to 2-1 before he tied the game 2-2 with his 13th goal of the season at 12:56 of the second period.
"Stick to the plan," Kucherov said. "We followed the plan. Just play to our system."
Ryan put the Oilers back in front at 15:55 after Warren Foegele rushed the net and Ryan knocked in the loose puck to make it 3-2.
"I don't think we gave up a ton, but the stuff that we did give up was quality, Grade-A, we can definitely clean that up," Ryan said. "Definitely not a matter of scoring more goals, it's a matter of keeping it out of our net. That's a recurring theme."
Tanner Jeannot tied it 3-3 at 3:54 of the third with a one-timer off a pass from Michael Eyssimont.
Evan Bouchard put Edmonton ahead 4-3 at 8:04 with a wrist shot from the high slot, but Stamkos tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 9:28, a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Kucherov.
"I just like the way the guys dug in," Cooper said. "As the game went on, I thought we managed the puck well and then odd-man [rushes] started coming in our favor."
Edmonton was awarded a power play with 5:07 remaining when Austin Watson was called for slashing Bouchard but failed to score. The Oilers finished 0-for-5 with the man-advantage.
"I thought we could've gotten one on the power play, and obviously we could've gotten one at the end there to tie it up," Edmonton forward Zach Hyman said. "I thought we outplayed them for the most part; [we] just weren't ahead on the score sheet."
NOTES: Oilers forward Connor Brown had one shot on goal in 10:24 of ice time in his first game back after missing six with a lower-body injury. ... Edmonton center Connor McDavid was minus-2 with four shots on goal in 23:00, ending his five-game multipoint streak against the Lightning. ... The Oilers are 0-5-1 in games this season when they have had at least 40 shots on goal. ... Kucherov leads the NHL with eight first-period goals. .... Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point and defenseman Darren Raddysh each had two assists.