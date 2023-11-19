Lightning score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Oilers 

Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (8-6-4), who scored four times in the third period. Jonas Johansson made 39 saves.

"For us to come back, the season is still fairly new, but we haven't been a great third-period team this year," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "For us to push the way we did, it's great for our morale. Was our game perfect? No. That first period was tough for us. But second and third I thought we were fine."

Derek Ryan scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (5-10-1), who had won three straight, including their first two games under coach Kris Knoblauch. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves.

"Overall, I thought the first two periods we played really well, [but] in the third period I didn't like how we handled the lead," Knoblauch said. "Their forwards getting behind our defensemen and our forwards not protecting the ice as well as they should have."