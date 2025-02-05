Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Brown scored on a one-timer off a pass from Connor McDavid, who skated into the slot and dished to his left.

McDavid, who will be an assistant captain for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had a goal and two assists, and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (33-16-4), who ended a two-game skid (0-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored in the third period to rally St. Louis (24-25-5), which is 1-4-1 in its past six games. Jordan Binnington, who will also play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 35 saves.

Draisaitl tied it 2-2 at 17:46 of the third period with Skinner on the bench for an extra skater on a cross-ice pass to the right circle for a one-timer for his NHL-leading 37th goal.

Binnington made 13 saves in the first period when the Blues were outshot 13-3.

McDavid’s power-play goal at 5:50 of the second period gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead when the Edmonton captain took a puck off the left boards from Evan Bouchard, skated into the left circle and snapped a shot into the top right corner.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 at 5:12 of the third period, after Dylan Holloway's initial shot was saved, Brayden Schenn pushed the rebound through the crease and Kyrou was on the right post for the backhand tap-in.

Parayko gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 8:58 on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Robert Thomas.