Neighbours, Blues defeat Oilers for 8th win in past 10 games

Has goal, 2 assists, Binnington makes 36 saves; McDavid has 3 assists for Edmonton

Recap: Oilers @ Blues 2.15.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jake Neighbours had a goal and two assists during a four-goal second period for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and Torey Krug each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (29-22-2), who have won eight of 10. Jordan Binnington made 36 saves.

Connor McDavid had three assists for Edmonton (31-18-1), which has lost three of five after a 16-game winning streak. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

The Blues trailing 2-1 entering the second period before Neighbours tied it at 1:09 when he collected a rebound of a loose puck, spun and beat Skinner with a wrist shot.

Krug gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead at 8:37, scoring from the low shot off a no-look behind-the-back pass by Neighbours.

Kyrou scored seven seconds into a power play to push the lead to 4-2 at 15:32 when he put in a rebound of a shot by Neighbours.

Buchnevich scored a power-play goal at 19:35 to make it 5-2 on a redirection from the slot off a pass from Thomas.

Corey Perry scored his first goal with the Oilers and cut the lead to 5-3 at 11:14 of the third period.

Brandon Saad scored an empty-net goal at 17:07 for the 6-3 final.

Thomas gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 10:13 of the first on a cross ice pass from Nick Leddy.

Leon Draisaitl tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:51.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 19:33 when he put in a loose puck in front of the net.

