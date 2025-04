Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

OILERS (47-29-5) at SHARKS (20-49-12)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW, SNO, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry --Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Mattias Janmark -- Quinn Hutson

Cam Dineen -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Joshua Brown

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Suspended: Darnell Nurse

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Cam Lund

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Danil Gushchin

Carl Grundstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Noah Gregor

Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jimmy Schuldt

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Bordeleau (upper body), Zack Ostapchuk (lower body), Jack Thompson (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

McDavid will return after being scratched as a precautionary measure for a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Draisaitl will miss his seventh straight game; the center is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Kings, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. ... Nurse, a defenseman, will serve a one-game suspension for cross-checking Los Angeles forward Quinton Byfield on Monday. ... Rutta, a defenseman, will return after missing a 2-1 overtime loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday because of an upper-body injury.