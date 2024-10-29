COLUMBUS -- Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury on his first shift for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.
McDavid injured early, Oilers allow 6 goals in loss to Blue Jackets
Forward exits after opening shift for Edmonton; Monahan scores twice for Columbus
McDavid started the game and won the opening face-off, but his only shift lasted just 37 seconds. During that shift, he was tripped up by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski while trying to enter the offensive zone and went awkwardly into the right boards. He appeared to be favoring his left leg while skating to the Oilers bench.
“He’s going to go back to Edmonton,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He’s going to get evaluated and I’ll have something later tomorrow.”
The Oilers play at the Nashville Predators on Thursday before traveling to face the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Their next home game is against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 4.
“He's our leader and also the best player in the game,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “So, of course you're going to feel it. We’ve got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down.”
Sean Monahan scored twice, Cole Sillinger had a goal and two assists, Adam Fantilli had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Marchenko had two assists for the Blue Jackets (4-3-1).
“We’re not going to win every night,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We’re not going to have success, but we’re going to work every night and we’ve done that up to this point. We’ve got to continue to do it.”
Elvis Merzlikins, who was making his first start since Oct. 15, made 31 saves. He lost his shutout bid with 27 seconds remaining in the third period.
“I definitely had help from those guys cleaning the guys who were in front of me, my vision,” he said. “It definitely feels good.”
Mattias Ekholm scored, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for the Oilers (4-5-1), who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on Sunday.
“Overall, a lot of battles we should have won,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We know that they're a fast team to capitalize on little breakdowns, and that's what we saw.”
Monahan gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:18 of the first period, redirecting Marchenko’s shot past Skinner for a power-play goal.
Fantilli made it 2-0 at 10:44 with a one-timer from in close off a pass by Sillinger from the left corner.
Sillinger extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:32 with a wrist shot from the point through traffic after a giveaway at the blue line.
“We talked about getting our power play to execute,” Sillinger said. “It’s been a couple of games, so to get one early there. … We get rolling and get a couple there.”
Mathieu Olivier made it 4-0 at 7:04 of the second period, scoring on a rebound in front. The play started after he stole the puck in the right corner and fed James van Riemsdyk in front.
“We’re really happy with the start, and even more happy after we got up the three goals after the first period,” Evason said. “We played the proper way and obviously scored a few more goals. We didn’t turn the puck over as much.”
Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first NHL goal (27th game) at 15:15 of the third period to make it 5-0.
“That first goal you’ll remember all your life, so that feels awesome,” Pyyhtia said. “I feel so happy. I was like, ‘Finally, it came.’”
Monahan pushed the lead to 6-0 at 16:39 before Ekholm ended Merzlikins' shutout bid with a power-play goal at 19:33 for the 6-1 final.
Notes: The Blue Jackets scored six goals for the fourth time this season, which is tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for the most in the NHL. … Olivier has four goals in eight games this season after he had five goals in 54 games last season. ... Marchenko extended his point streak to three games (two goals, three assists). … Ekholm extended his point streak to three games (two goals, three assists). … Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had his six-game point streak end. … The Oilers went 1-for-6 on the power play.