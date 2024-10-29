McDavid injured early, Oilers allow 6 goals in loss to Blue Jackets

McDavid started the game and won the opening face-off, but his only shift lasted just 37 seconds. During that shift, he was tripped up by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski while trying to enter the offensive zone and went awkwardly into the right boards. He appeared to be favoring his left leg while skating to the Oilers bench.

“He’s going to go back to Edmonton,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He’s going to get evaluated and I’ll have something later tomorrow.”

The Oilers play at the Nashville Predators on Thursday before traveling to face the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Their next home game is against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 4.