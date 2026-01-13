Video Review: EDM @ CHI – 17:38 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Directed Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Edmonton’s Zach Hyman used his body to direct the puck into the Chicago net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”