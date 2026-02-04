Oilers at Flames projected lineups 

OILERS (28-21-8) at FLAMES (22-27-6)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN360
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Alec Regula
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley – Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Jarry is expected to start after Ingram made 22 saves against Toronto. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 18 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.