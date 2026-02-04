Oilers at Flames projected lineups 

OILERS (28-21-8) at FLAMES (22-27-6)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Alec Regula

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Jarry is expected to start after Ingram made 22 saves against Toronto. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 18 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.