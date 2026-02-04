Oilers at Flames projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (28-21-8) at FLAMES (22-27-6)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Alec Regula

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Jarry is expected to start after Ingram made 22 saves against Toronto. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 18 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Latest News

Bjugstad traded to Devils by Blues for Bordeleau

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Status Report: Sherwood to make Sharks debut against Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Pastrnak, Draisaitl named as Olympic flag-bearers

Predators have decisions to make before Trade Deadline, Gill says

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Geekie look to extend streaks against Panthers

NHL Foundation grants $50,000 to Hockey in New Jersey to boost girls program

Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's 4-game winning streak

Maccelli scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning rally late for OT win against Sabres

Drysdale scores late power-play goal, Flyers defeat Capitals