Oilers at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (49-25-6) at COYOTES (35-41-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Philip Broberg -- Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Aku Raty -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok-- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Pickard will start for the first of a back-to-back that concludes at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … With the Oilers locked into second place in the Pacific Division, coach Kris Knoblauch said Ceci and Nurse, both defensemen, will be healthy scratches. Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Kane, a forward, will miss a second straight game. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. … Raty was recalled from Tucson of the AHL and is expected to make his NHL debut. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 151) by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Baggie Day Buzz: Hamilton may have played for Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Rangers or Capitals in 1st round of playoffs

St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Celebrini, top projected pick, discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 17

Kreider says playing for Rangers a ‘privilege’ heading into playoffs

State Your Case: Bruins or Maple Leafs in 1st round of playoffs

NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Fleury signs 1-year contract with Wild, will play final season in 2024-25

State Your Case: Panthers or Lightning in 1st round of playoffs

Red Wings improve, but miss playoffs for 8th straight season 

Flyers fail to qualify for playoffs for 4th straight season

Penguins eliminated after issues with power play, goaltending

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can clinch Western Conference

Great Clips launches annual ‘Show Your Flow’ campaign